Wigan Warriors v St Helens: A star-studded combined 13 from Super League era

Super League’s Easter weekend continues in style on Good Friday when Wigan Warriors square off against St Helens.

The two arch rivals will go head-to-head for the 362nd time, and for the 94th time in Super League: with bragging rights on the line.

Wigan and Saints are among Super League’s true giants, and over the years, we’ve seen some absolutely ridiculous talent don their shirts.

So, ahead of Friday’s clash, we’ve pieced together a combined 13 made up of the very best of the pair’s stars in the summer era.

As always, feel free to disagree with us and let us know who you’d have chosen…

1. Sam Tomkins (Warriors)

Sam Tomkins in action for Wigan Warriors in 2018

Two-time Man of Steel Tomkins has to be in the conversation in terms of the best Super League players of all-time. Still playing now with Catalans Dragons at the age of 36, he won eight major honours across two stints at Wigan including three Super League titles. Capped 35 times by England, his most recent outing saw him chalk up a 400th career appearance.

2. Tommy Makinson (Saints)

Ince-in-Makerfield native Makinson grew up watching Wigan, but is a Saints icon having donned their shirt for 14 seasons. The 32-year-old scored 207 tries in 336 appearances, including 20 tries against Wigan, so his name is etched into derby folklore. He too is now over in France with Catalans having departed Saints at the end of last season.

3. Jamie Lyon (Saints)

Jamie Lyon in action for St Helens in 2005

Eight-time Kangaroos international Lyon spent just two seasons with Saints between 2005 and 2006, but what a glorious couple of seasons he enjoyed. The 43-year-old scored 46 tries and kicked 213 goals for a points total of 610, named the Man of Steel in ’05 before playing a starring role in ’06 as Daniel Anderson’s side completed a Challenge Cup/Super League double. Unplayable.

4. Gary Connolly (Warriors)

Throwing it further back, we’re including Great Britain, England and Ireland international Connolly. Now 53, he actually made over 100 appearances for hometown club Saints, but all of those came before the summer era.

He joined Wigan in 1993 and remained with the Warriors until 2002, then returned for a brief stint in 2004. Accordingly, the majority of his time with the Cherry and Whites was in the summer era, so he qualifies here. Named in the Dream Team three times as a Wigan player, he won plenty of silverware, including a Super League title in 1998.

5. Pat Richards (Warriors)

Pat Richards (left) and Sam Tomkins (right) celebrate Wigan Warriors’ 2013 Super League Grand Final triumph

2010 Man of Steel winner Richards spent eight seasons at Wigan between 2006 and 2013, playing 224 games and collecting six major honours along the way. The New South Wales native – who turned 43 in February – represented both Ireland and The Exiles during his time in Super League, and scored 201 points in his 26 appearances against Saints.

6. Bevan French (Warriors)

The first of two current Wigan players who have made the cut for this 13 is French, who has been the best player in Super League hands down over the last few years. Arriving at The Brick Community Stadium in 2019, the 29-year-old has now scored 104 tries in 129 appearances and won every honour there is to win in the process, both individual and as a collective. What a player.

7. Sean Long (Warriors and Saints)

Sean Long in action for St Helens in 2008

There are two players in this 13 that have represented both Wigan and Saints in the Super League era, and current Oldham head coach Long is one. Born in Wigan, he began his career with the Warriors, making 12 senior appearances.

It was Saints where he became a true icon though, scoring over 2,600 points in their colours between 1997 and 2009, with 331 appearances made. Now 48, Long’s time on Merseyside brought 12 major honours including four Super League titles and a World Club Challenge win.

8. James Graham (Saints)

Maghull-born Graham came through Saints’ youth ranks to make 225 appearances for the club between 2003 and 2011 before heading Down Under. He then returned in 2020 and played 12 more games, hanging up his boots after the Red V’s unforgettable 2020 Grand Final triumph against their arch rivals. An absolute great of the game on both sides of the world.

9. James Roby (Saints)

James Roby receives a guard of honour after his last home appearance for St Helens in 2023

There was never going to be anyone else who filled the #9 spot. Roby, 39, never played a game for any other club than Saints, bringing the curtain down on his career in 2023 having made 551 appearances in their colours across all competitions and earned countless honours and accolades. We doubt anyone will ever make as much of an impact on the game as he did. The G.O.A.T.

10. Luke Thompson (Saints and Warriors)

Thompson is the second currently active Warriors player in this 13, and also the second player to have represented both Saints and the Warriors in the summer era. The 29-year-old prop won almost everything there was to win in a Saints shirt between 2013 and 2020, making 164 appearances and being named in the Dream Team twice before heading Down Under.

He then returned to Super League with Wigan ahead of 2024, and last year played a pivotal role in the all-conquering quadruple-winning campaign enjoyed by Matt Peet’s side. Named in the Dream Team again, he’s now got 39 Warriors appearances on his CV, but won’t feature on Good Friday as he’s currently sidelined with a calf issue.

11. Paul Sculthorpe (Saints)

Paul Sculthorpe celebrates St Helens’ triumph in the 2007 World Club Challenge

Sculthorpe joined Saints from Warrington Wolves in 1997 and went on to establish himself as an absolute club icon in the 11 years which followed before he hung up his boots.

Scoring over 1,200 points in 261 appearances, he was named in the Dream Team three times as a Saints player and was crowned Man of Steel in both 2001 and 2002. The 47-year-old’s major honours included three Super League Grand Final wins.

12. Andy Farrell (Warriors)

Current Wigan skipper Liam Farrell can think himself desperately unlucky not to have been included here, but distant relative Andy gets the nod. The 49-year-old spent his entire rugby league club career with the Cherry and Whites, and made over 400 appearances including more than 260 in the summer era.

Four major honours came his way in the Super League era, including the title in 1998, with Farrell crowned Man of Steel in both 1996 and 2004. We couldn’t not include the 49-year-old, who now heads up Ireland in rugby union as well as the British & Irish Lions.

13. Sean O’Loughlin (Warriors)

Sean O’Loughlin in action for Wigan Warriors in the 2020 Super League Grand Final, his last-ever appearance

Like former team-mate Farrell, 42-year-old O’Loughlin was named in the Dream Team seven times during his career, the joint-second highest tally. He too spent his entire club career at hometown club Wigan, winning 10 major honours across 459 appearances which spanned over 18 years. The loose forward is now an assistant coach at The Brick Community Stadium.