Wigan Warriors sign rugby union and NFL star in shock transfer deal

Wigan Warriors have announced the surprise signing of Gloucester rugby union star Christian Wade until the end of the season.

Wade, who will finish his commitments in rugby union until the end of that domestic campaign, will then switch to rugby league after agreeing a short-term deal with the reigning Super League champions.

League will become the third sport Wade has turned his hand to, after excelling in union for years as well as a short stint in America’s NFL.

But he will now become a Wigan player for the rest of 2025 – and he admitted he couldn’t envisage signing for any other Super League side.

He said: “What other team would you want to sign for. It’s been along time coming since 2018 and people saw my appetite to leave rugby.

“That’s when I got a few calls about playing in league and it wasn’t the right time. With me available this summer, Wigan came and asked if I was up for the challenge. This will be my third professional sport I’ve played and yeah, I was definitely down to do it.”

When asked what position he envisages playing, Wade admitted he will be competing with Abbas Miski and Liam Marshall for a spot on Wigan’s edges.

He said: “I think initially I’ll be straight on the wing. I’ve got a lot to learn and it’s a different game but I’ll back my skills.”

Wade’s salary will not count on the cap due to the salary cap exemption rulings – something Wigan CEO Kris Radlinski championed.

“The new Talent Pool Exemption was created precisely for this type of recruitment.

“Christian is an exceptional athlete with highly transferable skills suited to rugby league. His impressive track record speaks for itself and we are genuinely excited about the impact he can make throughout the remainder of the 2025 season.”