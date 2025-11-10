Wigan Warriors have announced the signing of forward Oliver Wilson from fellow Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants on a four-year deal.

One-time England international Wilson has been a standout player in a struggling Giants side over the last few seasons, and has attracted plenty of interest as a result.

Leeds Rhinos and St Helens are both understood to have been interested in the 25-year-old, but it is Wigan that have won the race for his signature.

The prop has penned a long-term contract with the Warriors running until the end of the 2029 season, and he becomes their third new recruit for 2026.

Wigan Warriors complete Oliver Wilson signing as length of long-term deal confirmed

Wigan had already snapped up young Saints duo Jonny Vaughan and Dayon Sambou, with Sam Eseh now also back in the fold following his loan at Hull FC this year.

Wilson adds to a forward pack that has seen the trio of Liam Byrne, Harvie Hill and Tyler Dupree depart for Warrington Wolves, Hull FC and Toulouse Olympique respectively ahead of 2026.

As the Warriors announced his signing, Wilson said: “I’m really excited to be signing with Wigan.

“When I heard they had an interest, it was an easy decision for me to make, and I would like to thank my agent for getting it all sorted. It’s a great club, and I can’t wait to get going in pre-season.

“I would also like to put on record my sincere thanks to Huddersfield Giants and especially to the fans for the past six years, whose support was always unwavering.”

114 of the 119 senior appearances on Wilson’s CV were made for the Giants, who he represented in the 2022 Challenge Cup final against Wigan, won by the Warriors.

He has also played four games for Bradford Bulls and one for Halifax Panthers, but the bulk of his career games to date have come in Super League.

Wigan head coach Matt Peet added: “We’re really pleased to bring Oliver to the club. He’s a talented and determined player.

“We believe he’ll thrive in our environment and contribute strongly to the team moving forward.”