Wigan Warriors share major update on Zach Eckersley health after incident
Wigan Warriors have revealed that Zach Eckersley has been cleared of any serious damage to his neck after being stretchered from the field of play on Friday evening.
Eckersley was treated on the pitch for around ten minutes after appearing to be caught up in a crusher-style tackle during the Warriors’ win over Leigh Leopards.
The Leopards prop Alec Tuitavake was ultimately put on report by the match officials following the incident, which left Eckersley needing serious medical care. However, he was not penalised on the field of play – but the matter will be looked at by the Match Review Panel on Monday.
Matt Peet revealed post-match that Eckersley would be taken to hospital for further assessment and Wigan have thankfully confirmed that the youngster has been cleared of serious damage.
Eckersley will now be treated by Wigan’s medical staff in the days ahead.
They said: “Wigan Warriors are pleased to share a positive update on winger Zach Eckersley.
“Zach was taken to Salford Royal following last night’s game against Leigh Leopards, where he had further scans which thankfully came back clear. We thank the medical staff at The Brick Community Stadium for their work and support.
“We would also like to thank Salford Royal for their professionalism and work. Zach will now receive appropriate care from our medical team at the Club, we thank the many fans for their support and concern shown for Zach.”
Peet had initially commented after the game: “He’ll go to hospital now in Salford, his family are with him. Our chairman Professor (Chris) Brookes was keeping an eye on him with our medical team. He’ll need scans so we’ll have our fingers crossed.”
But Eckersley is now seemingly well on the road to recovery after further checks cleared him of any major issues, which will be a relief to all concerned.