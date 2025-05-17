Wigan Warriors share major update on Zach Eckersley health after incident

Wigan Warriors have revealed that Zach Eckersley has been cleared of any serious damage to his neck after being stretchered from the field of play on Friday evening.

Eckersley was treated on the pitch for around ten minutes after appearing to be caught up in a crusher-style tackle during the Warriors’ win over Leigh Leopards.

The Leopards prop Alec Tuitavake was ultimately put on report by the match officials following the incident, which left Eckersley needing serious medical care. However, he was not penalised on the field of play – but the matter will be looked at by the Match Review Panel on Monday.

Matt Peet revealed post-match that Eckersley would be taken to hospital for further assessment and Wigan have thankfully confirmed that the youngster has been cleared of serious damage.

Eckersley will now be treated by Wigan’s medical staff in the days ahead.

They said: “Wigan Warriors are pleased to share a positive update on winger Zach Eckersley.