Could Super League and Wigan Warriors be heading on the road to mainland Europe again in 2026?

Reports have suggested that the reigning Super League champions have entered talks with Catalans Dragons over the possibility of taking a game to Paris in two years, to make the 30th anniversary of Paris Saint-Germain’s entry into Super League and their historic first-ever fixture.

The Mirror is among the outlets to have reported that Catalans are keen to mark not only that anniversary, but the 20th anniversary of their own debut in Super League. They played their first fixture in the competition in 2006: against the Warriors, famously winning 38-30.

Catalans have reportedly identified a 20,000 venue next door to the Parc de Princes, the Stade Jean Bouin. That is home to rugby union side Stade Français and football side FC Versailles.

It would be the latest big game to head on the road in Super League, and is undoubtedly going to have serious backing from those at the top of the sport, including RL Commercial and IMG, who are keen for the competition to spread its wings globally.

Super League is readying itself for a major trip to Las Vegas at the beginning of 2025: with the Warriors again centrally involved in that trip. They were the driving force behind getting involved with the NRL’s move Stateside to launch its own season, and Wigan will play Warrington Wolves in Vegas next year.

The Warriors are no strangers to taking trips elsewhere, too. They were the visitors when Catalans Dragons faced Wigan at the Nou Camp in Barcelona, and it looks as though the two sides could lock horns once again in another world famous city.