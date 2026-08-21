Wigan Warriors wrote their name into the record books with a 12th consecutive Super League victory on Friday night – the first time in the summer era they have achieved such a run.

Matt Peet’s side were once again too strong for an opponent, with Wakefield Trinity this time the vanquished side at the Brick Community Stadium.

And in registering another win, Wigan set a new Super League record in the process.

On three previous occasions they have picked up 11 straight wins but the Warriors took a step beyond those groups with win number 12 in succession.

And any Warriors fan who believes in omens may well like what that means..

Omens in Wigan’s favour

Those three previous occasions where Wigan won 11 Super League games in a row were in 1998, 2013 and 2023.

And on each and every once of those occasions, Wigan were the side who made it all the way to Old Trafford and won the Super League Grand Final.

The odds on that happening for a fourth successive time should really be shortening by the week, too. They were not flawless against Wakefield on Friday night – certainly not like they were at the DIY Kitchens Stadium earlier in the summer – but they had more than enough to see off a play-off rival.

Tries from Bevan French and Jai Field, coupled with a brace from Liam Marshall, proved to be enough to see off a spirited Wakefield side who were improved after half-time, given how they were 20-0 behind at the interval.

But Wigan had more than enough to see off Daryl Powell’s side and roll on, going top of the table in the process before Leeds Rhinos have the chance to return serve against York Knights on Sunday afternoon.

And all eyes are already veering towards Round 26, when the Warriors travel to AMT Headingley to take on Leeds in a game that increasingly looks as though it could decide top spot and the League Leaders’ Shield in a fortnight.

Wigan Warriors’ record run