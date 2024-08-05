Sam Eseh to Hull FC update as Wigan Warriors coach addresses loan links

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has confirmed that young prop Sam Eseh has joined Hull FC on loan for the remainder of the Super League season.

The 21-year-old, who joined Wigan on a two-year deal from Wakefield Trinity in the off-season, has yet to make his first-team debut for the Warriors.

However, Eseh has gotten more Super League experience under his belt this year, having enjoyed loan spells with Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos, making five appearances for the latter.

And speaking in his press conference prior to Wigan’s rearranged game against Leigh on Tuesday night, Peet confirmed the reports from Hull Live that Eseh will spend the remainder of 2024 with Hull, with Wigan holding a recall option on the Leeds-born prop should they require his services over the remaining two months of the campaign.

“He’s going to Hull,” Peet said of Eseh.

“It’s indefinitely so we have got the opportunity to call him back but we brought him back (from Leeds) with a view to that we might need him in this period (of three games in 10 days), but we came through that Huddersfield game pretty healthy so we’ve given him that opportunity but we’re aware that we might need him back at some point.”

Eseh could make his debut for Hull in their trip to Leigh on Sunday afternoon. He will join his fellow Wigan team-mate Tiaki Chan, who is also on with Simon Grix’s side.

Meanwhile, Wigan and Leigh will play their game in hand at the Brick Community Stadium on Tuesday evening, with the Warriors travelling to Headingley to face Leeds Rhinos on Saturday in what will be their third game in 10 days.

