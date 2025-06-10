Wigan Warriors, RFL and MPs lead tributes to Sir Billy Boston after historic knighthood

Tributes have poured in for Sir Billy Boston, after the Wigan and Great Britain icon became the first man to be knighted for his services to the sport.

The Cardiff-born ace was awarded the title of Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours list, which will officially be unveiled next week. He has received the honour early due to health concerns.

Sir Billy Boston, 90, is recognised as one of rugby league’s greatest-ever players after his try-scoring exploits for Wigan and Great Britain. Across his career, Boston scored a staggering 502 tries, including 478 for Wigan.

Since news broke last night of this honour, tributes from across the sport and even in the Houses of Parliament have poured in for arguably the greatest player of all time.

Commenting on the news, Josh Simons, the MP for Makerfield – the constituency in which Sir Billy now lives – said: “I’m so proud that Billy, my constituent, a hero of Rugby League, will now be Sir Billy Boston.

“It’s a special moment for his family, the town, and the sport. Presenting Billy with a letter about his knighthood was an emotional moment and I’m honoured to be supporting Billy and his family at the Palace.

“Billy is a remarkable man. He was spurned by Cardiff and South Africa because of his race, but welcomed by Wigan and went on to be Rugby League’s greatest ever player.

“Finally, Rugby League is getting the recognition it deserves, after years of being overlooked and belittled as a ‘northern sport’. I’m so that Billy will forever be the first Rugby League player to be knighted. Nobody could be more deserving.”

David Baines MP, the Chair of Rugby League’s All-Party Parliamentary Group, added: “I can think of no better candidate to become Rugby League’s first knight than Billy Boston. In his career and in his life he has overcome racial and class prejudice, achieving huge success on the pitch and leaving a lasting legacy in our communities and on our national sporting landscape.

“It is a scandal that it has taken 130 years for a Rugby League player to be given the highest honour. As Chair of the APPG for Rugby League since last summer I’ve raised this in public and in private, and I would like to thank the Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, Makerfield MP Josh Simons, the Rugby Football League, and all those who have campaigned for this for so long.

“I am absolutely delighted for Billy and his family and for our game as a whole. This is a huge moment, and I will be continuing to fight to make sure it isn’t the last time one of our players is recognised in this way. We have lots of very worthy candidates.

“All my congratulations go to Sir Billy Boston MBE for this achievement. He has led the way throughout his life, and now he does so again. We should all be grateful.”

Cherry and White tributes

Wigan, the club where Boston made his name, have also offered glowing tributes, with owner Mike Danson adding: “One of the biggest thrills in my ownership of Wigan Rugby League Club has been enjoying the company of Billy Boston. Without doubt Billy was a player who was – and still is – the biggest crowd favourite in Rugby League.

“He is my mum Jean’s favourite player – they are of the same age! She remains in awe of the great man and his Rugby League legacy – not least his 478 tries in 487 magical games for the Club!

“I am therefore thrilled that at long last, Billy will be appointed as Rugby League’s first Knight! A richly deserved honour which means this most humble of men, rightly receives at last, fitting recognition for his extraordinary efforts.

“Many congratulations to Billy, his wife Joan and the family on this magnificent achievement.”

Also commenting, Wigan chairman, Chris Brookes, said: “I am absolutely delighted and so happy that Billy – and Rugby League – will finally receive the ultimate recognition his stellar career deserves by being appointed to a Knighthood in the King’s Birthday Honours.

“What a career! A three times Challenge Cup winner, 478 tries in 487 matches for his beloved Wigan Rugby League and the first black player to represent the Great Britain Lions – he was picked to tour Australia after just six matches for Wigan!!

“He went onto play 31 games for Great Britain including being the first player to score four tries in a game v New Zealand. He also scored against Australia in the decisive game in the 1960 World Cup Final that earned Great Britain the World Crown!

“Heady times indeed yet this most modest of men has transcended time, becoming without doubt, the most revered player of our wonderful Sport.

“He attracts huge deserved accolades and attention wherever he goes and it was the privilege of my life to walk out onto the pitch at Wembley with Billy last year at the Challenge Cup Final. True to form, he explained to me how he had previously walked the hallowed turf many times with his great friend and teammate Eric Ashton.

“Billy represents our Town and Wigan Rugby League like no other and is thoroughly deserving of his new role and honour as Rugby League’s first knight!

“My warmest congratulations to him, his wife Joan and all his lovely family ”

RFL tributes

Tony Sutton, the Chief Executive of the RFL, said: “On behalf of the Rugby Football League, and the sport of Rugby League, it is a privilege to congratulate Sir Billy Boston on his knighthood.

“Sir Billy deserves to be recognised as an iconic figure in the history of British sport, for the way he overcame prejudice in his journey from working-class Cardiff to legendary status in Wigan, and became the most prolific British try-scorer in the 130-year history of Rugby League.

“This recognition is also significant for Rugby League, as Sir Billy becomes the first person to be knighted as a direct result of his achievements in the sport.”

