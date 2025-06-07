Wigan Warriors’ rise under Denis Betts has been a remarkable one, and on Saturday, it reached a new height as his side knocked St Helens off their perch to lift the Women’s Challenge Cup for the first time.

Saints‘ dominance in the Challenge Cup has been unprecedented, winning the competition in each of the last four seasons.

After beating York Valkyrie at the Leigh Sports Village in 2021, they went on to conquer Leeds Rhinos thrice.

But this term, the new kids on the block have been Wigan, who have been growing at a rate of knots since club legend Betts took charge ahead of 2024.

And under the arch on Saturday, they left their mark on their nearest and dearest in style under the arch to cap off what has been a truly outstanding start to 2025, romping to a 42-6 victory.

LRL RECOMMENDS: From Manchester United to Wigan – Denis Betts’ incredible career explained

Wigan Warriors’ remarkable rise reaches new heights with St Helens Challenge Cup triumph

Having breezed past Leeds to reach their maiden Challenge Cup final last month, the Cherry and Whites arrived at Wembley with a 100% record this term in-tact. And they left with it, too.

With teenage half-back duo Izzy Rowe and Jenna Foubister at the heart of Betts’ side, both homegrown, the Warriors tore Saints’ defence open three times during the opening 40 minutes in the capital.

Meg Williams, Mary Coleman and Papua New Guinea international Emily Veivers all crossed for tries, with young gun Rowe slotting home the three conversions with ease to leave the score come the break at 18-0.

Rowe herself got on the scoresheet with a try less than five minutes after the restart, and though Saints got their only try through Katie Mottershead not long after, it proved only a temporary reprieve.

The Warriors’ women went on to add three more tries through back-rower Eva Hunter, Player of the Match Grace Banks and England international Anna Davies, and Rowe remained perfect with the boot throughout.

This isn’t Wigan’s first major honour having been crowned Women’s Super League champions back in 2018, but it’s the first since then, the first of a new era, and it looks likely to be the first of many.

It also goes down as the biggest-ever winning margin in a Women’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley (36), and the biggest in any Challenge Cup final in the Women’s Super League era.

For some in the team, like skipper Vicky Molyneux, it’s a piece of silverware befitting of their service not only to the club but the game itself.

When those elder stateswomen do opt to hang up their boots, they’re leaving the Warriors in very capable hands both on and off the field.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Men’s Challenge Cup final combined 13 – Hull KR dominate with Warrington Wolves quartet included