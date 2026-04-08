Wigan Warriors look set to descend upon their historic clash with Catalans Dragons in their thousands – with almost 5,000 set to make the trip to Paris as it stands.

Matt Peet’s side will play Joel Tomkins’ Dragons in a stellar occasion later this summer, with the two sides set to clash at the Stade Jean-Bouin on June 6.

The game will celebrate two momentous moments for Super League. One is the 20th anniversary of the Dragons’ entry to the competition, while the other is returning to where the competition began 30 years ago in 1996, as Paris Saint-Germain hosted Sheffield Eagles in the first-ever Super League game in the city.

And Wigan fans are travelling in huge numbers, it seems.

A press event was held in Paris on Wednesday morning to mark the official countdown to the match in two months, and reports from that event have suggested that the Warriors are going to bring almost 5,000 supporters.

Catalans CEO Sebastian Munoz has been quoted – via respected French journalist Esteban Rana – as giving that figure at the media launch.

Sébastien Muñoz : “Près de 5000 supporters de @WiganWarriorsRL le 6 juin” — Esteban Raña (@EstebanRana) April 8, 2026

It is a huge number, and underlines once again why the Warriors are the ideal club to make such an historic trip. They travelled in their thousands for the first Super League game in Las Vegas last year, and look set to repeat the act for the clash across the Channel with Catalans in June.

The game is the latest in Super League’s venture to spread its geographical wings and play more major games in more major cities.

Wigan and Warrington Wolves are set to announce that they will be playing a game in Dublin next season at some stage in the coming weeks – with the Warriors again at the heart of Super League’s expansion plans.