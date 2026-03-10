Wigan Warriors receive horrendous Bevan French injury verdict

Wigan Warriors have been dealt a monumental blow after confirming Bevan French will miss almost four months of action with a torn hamstring.

French, one of Super League’s all-time superstars, suffered the injury in the defeat to Toulouse Olympique. Scans have now confirmed the extent of the injury and French has suffered a serious tear that will keep him off the field for a prolonged period of time.

It is a massive blow for the Warriors in its own right, but compounded by the fact that they are also currently without Jai Field too, with Wigan’s other star man currently recovering from appendicitis. They now face a period, not for the first time, without their two x-factor players.

But the extent of French’s period is significant too, given French is now unlikely to play until the end of June at the earliest, leaving them without the former Man of Steel for essentially half of the season.

The upcoming period is now likely to be a key test of Wigan’s squad depth. Jack Farrimond slotted into the halves to facilitate a move to fullback for French, though the next change to the spine isn’t as obvious.

French is one of Super League’s top players and had started the season in great form, scoring four tries and producing three assists in Wigan’s unbeaten start to the season. They are currently top of Super League and are the only side to have won four from four at the beginning of the campaign.

They take on Bradford Bulls in the Challenge Cup on Friday, which will be the first insight into Matt Peet’s plans without Field and French for the foreseeable. They are unlikely to be without both Field for other upcoming games against York, Huddersfield and St Helens, the Good Friday derby.