Wigan Warriors youngster makes permanent Championship transfer move following loan spells

Wigan Warriors youngster Reagan Sumner has made a permanent move to Widnes Vikings following his loan spell with the Championship club last season.

The 20-year-old winger has put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the Vikings for 2025, having played two games on loan for Allan Coleman’s side in 2024, scoring on his debut against Wakefield Trinity.

Sumner didn’t make his first-team debut for Wigan but he has gained experience in the Championship and League 1 over the last two seasons with York Knights, Workington Town, Barrow Raiders and Widnes Vikings.

“I’m over the moon to be a Widnes player in 2025,” said Sumner.

“I think it’s the next step for me to play against bigger bodies and challenge myself in the Championship.

“What excited me the most was the direction the club is heading in, after making the play-offs last year, it adds the drive to make them again. We’ve set the standard now.

“I can’t wait to get back in with the lads again. The aim for this coming season is to be better than we were last year.

“We want to continue to progress. We were good last year and did well to achieve the play-offs but I think we’re more than capable of being a top-three team in 2025.”

Former Wigan St Judes junior Sumner, who played in Wigan’s defeat to St Helens in the 2024 Reserves Grand Final, will add depth to Widnes’ backline next season.

“It was great to get Reagan Sumner over the line, obviously we brought him in on loan halfway through last season,” said Vikings coach Allan Coleman.

“He’s been at Wigan in that full-time setup and he is an exciting young talent.

“He’s probably a perfect mixture of both Ryan Ince and Mike Butt, who are our first-choice wingers at present, so he’ll come in and he’ll challenge them for places.

“Reagan has a great work ethic, his energy levels are good and he’s got a lot of pace. It’s exciting for us to bring in young players and build our squad.”

