Wigan Warriors were at their brilliant best on Friday evening as they dismantled Wakefield Trinity to register a sixth win in seven games.

The Challenge Cup champions were outstanding at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, inflicting a rare heavy defeat on Daryl Powell’s Trinity, who simply had no answer for the brilliance of the Warriors.

Here are our ratings from West Yorkshire – with several of Matt Peet’s side scoring very highly indeed..

Jai Field: 9

Absolutely imperious. Caused mayhem in broken play far too often, with Wigan’s pack doing the damage to allow the Australian to shine and thrive.

Zach Eckersley: 8

Not as headline-grabbing a night as normal, not least because of the exploits of the man on the opposite edge. But Eckersley did his job and more yet again. He is turning into a fine winger, one of the best in Super League.

Adam Keighran: 8

Reliable as always and showed some lovely touches on the rare occasions Wigan didn’t torment Wakefield’s right edge and went down his side instead.

Jake Wardle: 9

One of those nights which reminds you just how good a centre he really is. He must be a joy to play outside of – with Wardle’s line running causing problems all night.

Noah Hodkinson: 10

Flawless. A(nother) star is born from the Wigan academy. Four tries of unbelievable quality, with a special shout-out for the catch and finish for his hat-trick try. Good luck getting him off the wing!

Jack Farrimond: 9

How do you fit him into this team when Bevan French is fully fit? It’s a very welcome headache for Peet to have; the young half-back was at the heart of everything Wigan did well.

Harry Smith: 8

Another typically impressive display from seven, controlling proceedings all night long.

Luke Thompson: 8

Laid the early platform superbly for his team.

Brad O’Neill: 9

Did what he always does – plenty of energy and involvement with the ball, and even more without it. England’s number nine at the World Cup?

Ethan Havard: 8

Another who contributed plenty in the early exchanges to help Wigan get on top.

Liam Farrell: 7

Scored his 150th Wigan try early on but given how the Warriors preferred to go down their left most of the evening, didn’t see too much of the ball.

Junior Nsemba: 9

Outstanding. In particular in the first half when he created space time and time again for Wardle and Hodkinson was some thunderous carries and some outstanding lines that Wakefield’s defenders couldn’t help being drawn into.

Oli Partington: 9

There is absolutely no coincidence that Wigan’s upturn in form arrived around the time Partington begun starting games for Peet’s side. He is another who is rapidly inserting himself into England conversations as the weeks go on.

Sam Eseh: 7

Did well enough from the bench.

Patrick Mago: 8

Punched holes in the Wakefield line in his spells from the interchanges.

Kaide Ellis: 7

Looks to be much more comfortable coming off the bench. He has rediscovered some of his form in recent weeks with Partington starting games, and Ellis coming from the interchanges.

Bevan French: 8

What can you say? Wasn’t on for very long but gave Wakefield a torrid time. His pass for the Eckersley try is worth the re-watch alone.