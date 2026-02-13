Salford RLFC have taken five players on loan from Wigan Warriors in order to fill a 20-man squad for this weekend’s home clash against Hunslet in the Championship.

Mike Grady’s side have not been able to name a full 21-man group as they go in search of their first win since reforming at the beginning of this year. However, they have included 20 players in a squad to take on their West Yorkshire rivals, after taking five players from the Warriors.

It has not been specified how long the deals are for at this stage – but they will all likely play against Hunslet this Sunday at the CorpAcq Stadium.

The quintet who have made the switch are all youngsters, with George O’Loughlin, son of legendary Wigan captain Sean O’Loughlin, among them as he looks set to make his professional debut in rugby league.

Another son of a former Super League star is in the five loanees too, as Lukas Mason, son of former Huddersfield and St Helens prop Keith, is named and in line to feature for Salford.

Nathan Lowe, Noah Hodkinson and Taylor Kerr are the other three players who have made the switch across to Salford for at least this weekend, too.

Salford have been stretched already so early in the season, with a number of injuries to their already threadbare squad.

That has forced them to dip into the loan market and borrow players from elsewhere, with Wigan the club that have helped Salford out on this occasion to ensure they have a squad that can compete in their third Championship match of 2026.

They have suffered defeats to Oldham and Barrow Raiders thus far, and will look to avoid making it three losses from three on Sunday when they are back home at Salford.