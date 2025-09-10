Wigan Warriors prop makes Warrington Wolves switch as contract length confirmed

Wigan Warriors prop Liam Byrne will join fellow Super League outfit Warrington in 2026 having penned a two-year deal with the Wolves.

Byrne, now 26, came through the youth ranks at Wigan and made his first-team bow back in 2019.

Having also donned a shirt either as a loanee or on dual-registration for Workington Town, Swinton Lions and Leigh, the front-rower has played over 150 games at senior level for the Cherry and Whites.

With seven major honours on his CV, the Salford-born Ireland international will see out the remainder of the current campaign with the Warriors before making the move across the North West to link up with Wire ahead of 2026.

Byrne’s contract at The Halliwell Jones Stadium runs until the end of 2027, but also includes the option of a further 12-month extension in the club’s favour.

He said: “I’m excited for the opportunity to join Warrington next season.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Wigan and I’ll always be grateful for everything I’ve experienced here, but I feel this is the right stage of my career to take on a new challenge.

“Warrington is a huge club and I’ve had plenty of tough battles against them over the years, so I know the quality and passion that exists there.

“I’m really excited to be working under Sam Burgess and will give everything for the Warrington fans next season.”

Warrington have already announced the signings of forwards Toafofoa Sipley and Tevita Pangai Jr for 2026, so Byrne becomes their third new recruit for next season.

He will form part a somewhat new-look squad in Cheshire following a disappointing 2025 campaign which has seen the Wolves fail to reach the Super League play-offs.

As Byrne’s signing was announced, Wire head coach Burgess added: “We’re excited to welcome Liam to Warrington next season.

“He’s a fierce competitor who’s achieved a lot of success in his career so far. At 26, his best years are still in front of him and he will be an important player for us in the years to come.”