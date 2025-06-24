Wigan Warriors find themselves in a sticky injury situation heading into their clash with Castleford Tigers this weekend, with Liam Marshall a major injury doubt.

The England international limped off late into his side’s 16-10 loss to Wakefield Trinity last Friday night, with head coach Matt Peet unsure over the full extent of the blow.

“I’m not sure,” Peet said on Marshall’s injury following the defeat in West Yorkshire. “It was his leg, but I don’t know much more yet.”

While losing a player of Marshall’s quality is always a blow, it plunges the defending champions into a mini-crisis in their backline with fellow starting winger Abbas Miski still sidelined through a knee injury too.

That has already led to Zach Eckersley shifting over to the wing, but with Marshall also a doubt, Wigan have a gap in their team.

But, how will they fill it? Well, here is our take on the possible options Peet could turn to.

Front-runner: Jacob Douglas

This seems like another really good opportunity to give Jacob Douglas a go at senior level.

The 21-year-old has already impressed in his four outings in Super League this season, scoring three tries and notching one assist in the process, and this seems a good opportunity to give him more minutes at this level.

He is also in pretty good form as well, coming in following a brace in Wigan reserves’ victory over St Helens on Saturday, so there is no reason why he couldn’t carry that over.

In the mix: Christian Wade

It’s a big call, but new rugby union convert Christian Wade could certainly be an option to replace Marshall this weekend as well.

The former Gloucester winger knows exactly where the try-line is, scoring 90 Premiership tries in his career to date, and would only enhance Wigan’s attack.

He is still incredibly new to the 13-man game, mind, but he has all the assets to succeed in it; he’s an incredibly dangerous runner with the ball with explosive pace and a proper eye for a gap as well. Wade also notched a tidy brace in that reserves win over St Helens, showing he is quickly getting to grips with the sport.

Outside bet: Adam Keighran

This option requires a further backline reshuffle, but Adam Keighran could be a potential option to move onto the wing.

While he isn’t your typical winger, his connection with the rest of that edge will mean there is still a proper sense of continuity, and as Wigan have proved this season, that edge can be deadly when it clicks.

If Peet was to move him over, it would likely see someone like Junior Nsemba shift from the back-row to centre to fill that gap, or maybe even a reserve player called in.

Bold shout: Bevan French

It’s bold, it’s brash, it’s somewhat sexy, but Bevan French could return to the wing for one night only. The 2023 Man of Steel was imperious for the Warriors when deployed out wide, scoring tries as if they were going out of fashion, and that could excite Peet.

But, this again would lead to a reshuffle in the backline, with Jack Farrimond then primed to come into the side in the halves. This does seem like the least plausible option, but it is still very possible.

