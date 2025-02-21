Wigan Warriors player ratings: ‘Ridiculous’ Jai Field leaves Super League ‘quivering’ with hat-trick display

Following Wigan Warriors’ 46-4 victory over Hull FC, here are our player ratings from a one-sided game at the MKM Stadium.

Jai Field – 9

Ridiculous, genuinely ridiculous. Field opened the scoring for his side after just six minutes, but that was just a sign of things to come as he scored a superb hat-trick. He also injected a lovely dynamic into their attack just as they needed a bit of something to get them back on the front-foot. You feel this performance will leave opposition defences quivering in their boots.

Abbas Miski – 7

A really solid shift from the Lebanese winger, who just made plenty of work for himself around the park. Contributed well to his side’s efforts on both sides of the ball, and grabbed a nice try for his efforts.

Adam Keighran – 6

Steady, without setting the world on fire. Kicked his goals well, but was overshadowed by those around him. Grabbed a nice assist late on, which he probably could have scored himself to be fair.

Jake Wardle – 8

Continues to prove why he is regarded as one of, if not the, best centre in Super League. His fingerprints were all over this win, both in defence and attack. Scored a nice try for his efforts too, but based on his performance actually deserved more.

Liam Marshall – 8

Could virtually copy and paste Wardle’s section into here, to be honest, as he was just as influential in the victory. Carried really well out of yardage, had some lovely attacking flourishes and notched a couple of assists as well. Classy performance all round.

Bevan French – 8

He grew into the game really nicely, and that coincided with his side running away with the victory. French’s creative flourishes were really important in getting Wigan on the front-foot, and as a result, he found himself tallying a nice try and assist. Made consistent in-roads with ball-in-hand too, which was nice to see.

Harry Smith – 7

For all of French’s pizzazz, Harry Smith was the ultimate conductor to this Wigan win. Whenever his side just needed a sense of calmness and composure, he stepped up. As always, his kicking game was on point.

Liam Byrne – 6

Got stuck into things, and grafted for his side. Nothing spectacular, but a gritty performance.

Kruise Leeming – 7

Brought some nice tempo to his side’s attack, and Wigan looked very threatening during his two shifts.

Luke Thompson – 7

Carried incredibly hard throughout his shift, but seemed to take a particular liking to Cade Cust, who he got plenty of change out of. Fronted up in defence too.

Junior Nsemba – 8

Combined brilliantly with the rest of that potent left-edge, and was yet again tremendous. Carried incredibly hard, and also came up with a couple of big defensive efforts.

Liam Farrell – 8

Oozed class, and added a nice dynamic when called upon as he added some nice punch. Busy in defence too.

Kaide Ellis – 6

Typical Kaide Ellis performance, really. Just ran his blood to water in a workman performance.

Interchanges

Patrick Mago – 6

Added some nice impact off the bench, and notched a tidy try for his efforts.

Tyler Dupree – 6

Like Mago, injected some nice punch upon his introduction. His sportsmanship should also be commended after the Ligi Sao injury.

Sam Walters – 6

Deployed at both prop and back-row, and did well in both. Growing nicely into this Wigan team, and certainly carried on the work of the players he replaced.

Tom Forber – 7

A really solid shift from the youngster, who continues to look like a tidy player. His quick reactions also saw him grab a nice try, but he did the basics of his role well too.

