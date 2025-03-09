Wigan Warriors player ratings as young and old inspire Huddersfield Giants comeback win

Wigan Warriors showed signs of a Las Vegas hangover but recovered well in the second half to beat Huddersfield Giants 44-18 at The Brick Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Having trailed 18-10 at the break, here are our Warriors player ratings…

Jai Field – 8

It was a relatively quiet afternoon for Field, or at least quieter than we’ve become accustomed to, but he still managed some real moments of quality. Laying one on a plate for Jake Wardle late on he then danced his way over for a try of his own after an electric break. This was the full-back’s 50th Super League appearance.

Zach Eckersley – 8

Without Eckersley in the first half, Wigan could have been dead and buried. He took a high bomb well under pressure early on and then provided a terrific assist for Liam Farrell a few minutes later. The youngster was rewarded with a try of his own before the half was out, and more than played his part in the second 40. Abbas Miski’s spot in this side isn’t secure.

Adam Keighran – 7

The highlight of Keighran’s first half was his assist for Eckersley’s try on the half-hour mark. His only notable error in the game was a knock on with the ball in hand in the first tackle of a set, but we just find ourselves wanting more from the centre sometimes. Five from seven with the boot, and exactly 100 goals for Wigan in Super League now.

Jake Wardle – 7

A difficult afternoon to dish a rating out to Wardle, because he was nowhere near the levels we expect from him now week in, week out, but still delivered an assist and a try. Seven it is, and argue among yourselves whether that’s right or not.

Liam Marshall – 7

Very similar for Marshall, who was alert to tip a chip over the top from Adam Clune behind for a goal-line drop-out early on, but then didn’t really have any notable contribution other than his try – another finish of absolute beauty, by the way.

Bevan French – 7

French played a pivotal role in both of Wigan’s first half tries, and then produced a real moment of quality to get the ball down midway through the second half. Beyond that, it was a quiet afternoon for the star man, at least by his standards. That try put the game beyond Huddersfield, though.

Harry Smith – 8

A game of two halves summed up by this man’s performance. Smith was lucky to escape a sin-bin as Huddersfield scored on the hooter, but then delivered a stunning 40 minutes come the restart which included two 40/20s and a brilliant break through the line which should have earned him an assist, but no one was there for the offload. First 40, bland, second 40, excellent.

Liam Byrne – 6

Ireland international Byrne made his 150th career appearance, and his first 16-minute stint on the field isn’t one he’ll remember fondly with a few missed tackles in there. The 15 minutes he spent back out there at the end of the game were much better, though.

Kruise Leeming – 7

Leeming wasn’t his usual self, but didn’t put a foot wrong and got the reward of a try with the last action of the game on the back of a terrific break. He’d been denied one by the video referee earlier in the second half.

Luke Thompson – 7

We’re so used to seeing Thompson doing mammoth stints, that it felt alien to see him leave the field 23 minutes in. He returned for the last 25, of course – and didn’t put a foot wrong.

Junior Nsemba – 8

Nsemba’s showing today will probably go under the radar, but he laid the platform as and when Wigan managed to deliver. His part in two first half tackles earned Wigan the ball back in good field position as Eckersley went over for a try, and the back-rower’s big carry early on in the second half prefaced Farrell’s game-changing try. It was the youngster’s 50th game for Wigan.

Liam Farrell – 8

The simple fact of the matter is that tries change games, and the second of Farrell’s brace certainly did just that. He was alert to ground the ball as it bounced off a couple of hands, and delivered a trademark skipper’s showing throughout to help the Warriors claw their way back from behind.

Kaide Ellis – 8

Another quality performance from Ellis, barring a knock on 10 metres out just before the half-hour mark. His 65 minutes contained everything we’ve come to expect from him. Dominant in defence throughout, he more than played his part in a second half which saw Wigan’s pack finally get on top of their opponents.

Tyler Dupree (Interchange) – 7

Just like Nsemba, Dupree played his part in those two tackles just before the half-hour mark which gained Wigan the ball back in good field position. Eckersley went in on the back of that. A solid showing all-round while he was on the field.

Harvie Hill (Interchange) – 6

Hill saw a try disallowed under the sticks on the back of one of Smith’s 40/20s, which was his most notable contribution of the game. Another who didn’t really put a foot wrong, though.

Sam Walters (Interchange) – 6

Copy and paste the above but without the disallowed try.

Tom Forber (Interchange) – 7

We liked what we saw from Forber, who is proving a real ‘steady eddy’ every time he dons that Wigan shirt. We mean that in the best possible way, for clarity. He’s bedded himself into Matt Peet’s 17 as the interchange hooker in Brad O’Neill’s absence, and deservedly so.