Wigan Warriors player ratings as three score 9 after sublime display

Wigan Warriors are in the Challenge Cup Final after thrashing St Helens 32-0. The Warriors were exceptional in the game, with some stars coming to the fore. Here are the player ratings.

Jai Field – 7: Didn’t take on a lead role in this game but when Wigan needed to call on him, he was there.

Zach Eckersley – 8: Carried brave and carried strong. Took his try well and produced a big try-saver on Lewis Murphy in the first half.

Adam Keighran – 7: A solid performance from the centre who was particularly good close to both lines.

Jake Wardle – 7: Brilliant intercept just before half-time which was a big play in the game. Did well overall.

Noah Hodkinson – 8: What a talent. Superb at beating players and a standout play was when he escaped his own on-goal after running basically the entire length of it.

Jack Farrimond – 9: Has come in for pelters during Wigan’s losing run but was superb here. Kicked better than Harry Smith and played with real maturity. Scored twice and set another up.

Harry Smith – 6: Defended well on his return to the side but was a bit off with his kicking detail.

Sam Walters – 6: Strong enough for the Warriors, came up with a handling error in the first half which did start a sequence of Wigan defending their own line.

Brad O’Neill – 9: Another mammoth performance from the hooker who created the first try with a class piece of play. Surely Super League’s best hooker from a defensive standpoint.

Luke Thompson – 8: A performance that will go under the radar but notched over 30 tackles and 120 metres. Outstanding.

Junior Nsemba – 7: Looked shattered for the majority of the game, but would then produce a thumping tackle and strong carry.

Liam Farrell – 7: Over 40 tackles, barely missed one, and showed good hands with the ball. Very good.

Oli Partington – 9: Absolutely tremendous in his first stint. Was everywhere, defending like a man possessed and getting his hands on the ball.

Paddy Mago – 7: Came off the bench and fulfilled his role of wreaking havoc.

Kaide Ellis – 7: Has done well coming off the bench, keeping up the defensive intensity Wigan need.

Sam Eseh – 5: A very short stint in the first-half and that was it.

Taylor Kerr – 6: Gave Brad O’Neill a breather and did a good job in doing so with Wigan defending their own line for the majority of it.