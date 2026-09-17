Wigan Warriors’ play-off plan as training camp begins

Wigan Warriors have headed to Harrogate to continue their preparations for the play-offs as they eye up yet another treble.

Matt Peet’s side will spend the week in North Yorkshire on a training camp built around their semi-final showdown next week.

“It’s important that we have some intensity in training, don’t play the game too soon. Then next week we’ll start talking to the opponent, but this week is all about getting ourselves right physically and mentally. That involves some work, but also some recovery at the front end of the week.

“It’s not too far, but far enough to feel like a camp. We liked it, we’re going to stick with that. I think generally anytime you come into our environment, when it’s intense, it’s intense, and when it’s not, it’s relaxed.

“We try and strike that balance. I think someone said the other day, by the end of the season if we were to make the Grand Final, some of our lads and staff would have been in for 49 weeks. So, you can’t have 49 equally intense weeks or equally intense days. Like every team, we try and strike that balance.

“The fact is, this week is a reward for finishing top, so it’s got to feel like that to the players, but you’ve still got to get the work done.”

Naturally, their potential achievements this year will be compared to previous ones. That said, Peet is not interested in comparisons between this year’s efforts on those of yesteryear.

“I always say the next one is always the most important,” he said.

“Even the Challenge Cup feels a million years ago now. I think our focus is on playing well in the semi-final. Nothing further than that.

“We won’t be talking about teams we can’t play. We won’t be talking about Old Trafford. We’ll be talking about a week on Saturday at our place, playing well. And if we do that, then we give ourselves a good opportunity. If we start talking about anything separate to that or beyond that, I think it would be foolish.”