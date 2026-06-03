Wigan Warriors legend Pat Richards has been appointed to a senior role with NRL side Wests Tigers – as the club’s class of 2005 continue to further reunite under the leadership of head coach Benji Marshall.

Richards enjoyed a glittering eight-season spell with Wigan, winning a host of major honours and scoring almost 2,500 competitive points for the club.

But he is arguably just as famous for his heroics with Wests, playing a pivotal role in their run to the Premiership title 21 years ago. Richards scored a memorable try in the NRL Grand Final victory of that season following an iconic pass from Marshall, who was the Tigers’ star player of the time.

And now, Richards is back with the club on a full-time basis according to reports in Australia.

Pat Richards lands new role

Richards had been working with the Tigers on a part-time basis anyway but he has now been appointed to a key role within Marshall’s staff.

Richards has reportedly been made a senior manager of the NRL team – which means he will work closely with not only head coach Marshall, but many of the Tigers’ first-team players.

It makes Richards the latest player from that iconic squad in 2005 to be part of a rapidly redeveloped Wests staff operation.

The likes of former England international Chris Heighington and ex-Man of Steel winner Brett Hodgson also have roles with Wests, and Richards has now joined them on the staff.

Richards’ iconic Wigan career

Richards established himself as one of Super League’s finest ever overseas imports during his eight seasons in England with Wigan.

He would win all three major domestic trophies on offer, including two Grand Final victories, two Challenge Cup triumphs and a Super League Leaders’ Shield to boot.

Richards also scooped the sport’s highest individual honour in Super League when he was named Man of Steel in the 2010 season.

And he left an amazing legacy at Wigan, finishing as their third-highest points scorer of all-time with 2,468 to his name.

He was, up until recently, the Warriors’ top all-time try-scorer in Super League too – but he has since been usurped at the top of that particular list by Liam Marshall.