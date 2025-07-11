Wigan Warriors have handed a shock debut to winger Christian Wade for Friday night’s Super League clash with Huddersfield Giants.

Wade has had to be patient and wait for his opportunity in Super League but he has been given a debut against the Giants, with Matt Peet losing both his starting wingers.

Liam Marshall and Abbas Miski are both missing, with Jacob Douglas named on the other wing for the Warriors.

Leeds have made just one change to their 17 but a number to the starting line-up. Tom Holroyd drops starts due to suspension, and hooker Andy Ackers comes in for the young forward.

James Bentley remains on the bench, with the other change sees co-captain Cameron Smith coming into the start 13 in place of Keenan Palasia, who drops down to the bench.

St Helens stick with Moses Mbye and Jonny Lomax in the halves.

Leeds: Miller; Hall, Newman, Handley; Edgell; Croft, Connor; Oledzki, O’Connor, Jenkins, McDonnell, Watkins, Smith. Interchange: Ackers, Lisone, Palasia, Bentley.

St Helens: Sailor; Feldt, Robertson, Cross, Dagnall; Lomax, Mbye; Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Whitley, Sironen, Knowles. Interchange: Paasi, Delaney, Wingfield, Burns.

READ NEXT: Former Hull FC man and NRL assistant interested in Castleford Tigers job

Friday’s other game sees Wigan Warriors take on Huddersfield Giants in a game that will run alongside celebrations for Sir Billy Boston.

Wigan: Field, Douglas, Eckersley, Wardle, Wade, Keighran, Smith, Havard, O’Neill, Dupree, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis. Interchange: Mago, Byrne, Leeming, Makin.

Huddersfield: Flanagan, Gagai, Milne, Halsall, Swift, Lolohea, Frawley, English, Woolford, Powell, Rushton, Greenwood, Cudjoe. Interchange: Golding, Hewitt, King, Rush.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Brad Arthur reveals definitive Leeds Rhinos deadline on 2026 plans

👉🏻 Leeds Rhinos chief offers damning view on Sam Lisone exit with strong claim

👉🏻 Super League Predictions – Leigh Leopards upset among Martin Offiah’s tips

👉🏻 Leeds chief weighs in on ‘disappointing’ Super League quota change as Rhinos strategy outlined