Wigan Warriors have confirmed that iconic captain Liam Farrell will continue his career with the club after agreeing a new two-year deal: while team-mate Willie Isa has retired with immediate effect.

Farrell was off-contract at the end of this season and admitted earlier this month to Love Rugby League he was unsure of what his future held beyond the end of the upcoming 2025 campaign.

But he has now secured two more seasons with Wigan in 2026 and 2027 to commit what may well be the remainder of his playing career with his hometown club.

Farrell has made almost 400 appearances for Wigan since making his debut in 2010, and captained the club to an historic quadruple last year.

He said: “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to play at this great club for two more years.

“I feel more privileged now than I did when I was making my debut as a 19-year old because of the success I have had throughout my career and hopefully this will continue.”

Head Coach Matt Peet said: “Liam Farrell’s contract extension is fantastic news for Wigan Warriors. He carries all the qualities a team needs from a captain — loyalty, hard work, and leadership.

Liam’s commitment is a huge boost for us all at Wigan Warriors, and I’m excited to see him drive us forward in the years to come.”

Meanwhile Isa, who was recovering from a serious ankle and leg injury, will leave Wigan with immediate effect to pursue a new opportunity elsewhere, the club say.

In a statement to the club’s supporters, Isa said: “During my time at Wigan Warriors I was fortunate to have worked with some incredible people within the game. Wigan Warriors is a special club and I want to thank everyone who I have had the privilege of working with.

“The fans, of course, are a big part of the club. I am grateful for the way you have all embraced me. The least I could do was play with my heart every time I wore the Cherry and White jersey. I hope you saw that and I have repaid the faith and support you showed me.

“The decision has not been easy and somewhat unexpected, but it is a blessing that I have been offered an opportunity to pursue. For me to take this opportunity, I have made the choice to end my professional career with immediate effect.

“Specifically, I want to thank the medical team and everyone at the club who has supported me throughout the recovery of my ankle dislocation and fractured fibula. I am extremely grateful for their hard work, time and support which has enabled me to return into full team training and experience the thrills of contact training again.

“None of this would have been possible without having the trust of Shaun Wane and Kris Radlinski who brought me into this prestigious club, along with all the coaches through to Matt Peet today. My aim was to help the team win trophies and I couldn’t be prouder leaving the club as a quadruple winner.

“Now I am one of you and look forward to supporting the boys alongside you – so please save me a seat in the South Stand!”

