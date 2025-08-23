Wigan Warriors have reportedly decided against offering Christian Wade a contract for the 2026 Super League season: with the winger set to return to rugby union.

Wade made a high-profile move to the Super League champions this summer on a deal initially until the end of 2025. Wade has been non-committal on what his plans for next year were in interviews, insisting he wanted to give league his full focus for as long as possible.

He scored twice in two games at Super League level but was dropped after a defeat to Hull FC last month. He has not featured for the first-team since.

That has strongly suggested his time with Wigan may be drawing to an end later this year and now, a fresh report from Rugby Pass has seemingly confirmed that.

They have reported that his stint with the Warriors is indeed set to be over – and Wade will look for a move back to Premiership Rugby for the new union season.

Wade is closing in on becoming the competition’s all-time top try-scorer – with only another former Wigan man, Chris Ashton, ahead of him – and he is now set to head back to the 15-man code.

Intriguingly, the report suggests that Wade will be a victim of ‘salary cap constraints’ at the champions, which will lead to a return to Premiership Rugby.

Wade’s existing contract counts for £0 on the Warriors’ salary cap this year due to the talent pool regulations. However, 50 per cent of his contract value would go onto their cap next year were he to remain in Super League.

That would likely be a stumbling block for Wigan and other Super League clubs, leading to an unsurprising suggestion that a return to union is on the cards.

Wade’s two games for the club came in July against Huddersfield and, as mentioned, Hull FC.