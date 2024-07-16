Wigan Warriors will contest Adam Keighran’s one-match ban at a hearing on Tuesday evening after opting to appeal the suspension.

The centre was handed a suspension on Monday by the RFL’s Match Review Panel following an incident during the Warriors‘ derby victory over St Helens at the weekend.

Keighran was given a one-match penalty notice for a Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift charge, and with the incident deemed to be on the higher end of the scale, Keighran was banned rather than simply fined £250.

It is Keighran’s second ban of the season – with his first coming as recently as last month when he was banned for three games due to a tackle in a Super League fixture against Warrington Wolves.

That led to Keighran missing the Challenge Cup final against the Wolves, as well as Wigan’s next two Super League games against Castleford Tigers and London Broncos.

But Wigan will attempt to avoid a repeat of going into a big game without the centre this weekend as they contest his latest suspension at a tribunal on Tuesday evening.

There are expected to be a number of appeals from Championship and League 1 players on Tuesday evening too – but Keighran’s appeal is by far and away the biggest of them all.