Wigan Warriors forward Tiaki Chan has completed a short-term loan move to Catalans Dragons.

Chan, who joined the Warriors from the Dragons ahead of the 2024 season, will return to France on an initial one-month loan with a view to a longer spell at the club where he made his professional debut.

He first represented the Dragons in 2022 and made 16 appearances for the club before his switch to Wigan. However, he has struggled to break into Matt Peet’s side since making the move, featuring in just two competitive games for the club since the move.

He went on loan to Hull FC in 2024, making nine appearances, then featured 23 times for Salford Red Devils last year. In total, he has made 47 Super League appearances, scoring four tries.

Wigan’s transition coach John Duffy said: “This represents an excellent opportunity for Tiaki to secure meaningful game time in the Betfred Super League within a familiar and supportive environment.

“We are confident he will continue his development under Joel Tomkins’ guidance, and we look forward to seeing him embrace this opportunity and make a strong impact.”

Chan will come into contention for Tomkins’ side ahead of their trip to Bradford Bulls on Friday night. The Dragons only named a 20-man squad for the contest, opening the door for Chan to be added to the squad should the Dragons wish to do so.

They have also signed winger Matty Russell in a deal that has yet to be announced, with the Scotland international set to link up with the club after a short stint with Championship club Oldham.