Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell will out for his tenth Super League Grand Final on Saturday evening – and admits he is still motivated by the fear of losing games of this magnitude.

Only two players – Jamie Peacock and James Roby – have appeared in more Grand Finals than Farrell, who goes into double figures this weekend against Hull KR, having won six and lost three of his season-deciding finales.

Farrell admits he still retains the same nerves as he did when he first walked out at Old Trafford 15 years ago for the 2010 decider against St Helens: a moment he still ranks as one of his fondest in the game.

“The only one I pick out is my first one, because of the position I was in,” he explained this week.

“It was my first year, I played most of the season having started the year out on loan. It was the club’s first Grand Final for eight or nine years too. I don’t like to pick favourites because they’re all special but it’s definitely one of the fondest memories.

“I was sat on the bench for the first 30 minutes watching the game. It made it a little bit easier going 16 points up, I think it was in that first game. I just wanted to get on the field and get involved in it. Once you get on the nerves go away but I’m glad I still have that feeling now.”

But Farrell was much more emphatic about what ranks as his worst experience at a Grand Final: the 2020 Covid-19 impacted decider against St Helens which was settled in such dramatic circumstances.

“The worst one was Covid. 100 per cent,” he said. “That hangover lasted for months on end.

“Losing any is bad to be honest because you’re coming up against some tough opposition, so it’s always bad. Leeds won the treble against us in 2014, Saints beat us the year before (2014).

“The losses are tough but you have to take them along the way to experience the highs. But there were so many regrets with that Covid one because there were fine margins and moments you think you could have done better.”

But Farrell admits that even now in the final years of his career, he is still motivated by the same thing that drove him all those years ago when his playing days were just beginning.

He said: “Honestly, I still I have a fear of losing . I don’t want to lose. I want to be a winner and I’ve been part of this club for 20 years including being a kid now and it’s just built on success. And I want to be part of that. I have been for quite a long time now and you know, that’s probably the main reason.”