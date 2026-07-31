Wigan Warriors were far from their best, but they showed why they are favourites for the Super League title with a hard-earned derby win over Leigh Leopards.

Matt Peet’s side are back up to second after overturning an eight-point deficit as half-time approached to run out victorious at the Leigh Sports Village.

Here are the big takeaways..

The hallmark of champions

For the best part of 50 minutes, Wigan were outplayed at the Leopards’ Den. They were hanging on time and time again and had Leigh shown a little bit more ruthlessness, this could have been a very different outcome.

But the hallmark of a champion side is finding a way to win when you’re nowhere near your best. Goodness, did Wigan show that trait here by the bucketload.

Of course, it helps when you have Jai Field and Bevan French on your side. But inside the opening hour, Leigh made four errors – and every single one of them was punished with a try for the Warriors.

If they can do this, at a venue like this where Leigh rarely lose, while playing so poorly.. imagine what they’ll do if they get it right in a play-off game.

Brad O’Neill is England’s number nine

This Wigan win was built on defensive grit really as much as it was their attacking brilliance – and it was led by one man.

Brad O’Neill has been absolutely outstanding all season long and there is surely no doubting that he is England’s best number nine as things stand.

If Brian McDermott is watching and picking on form, there’s only one man playing hooker for England this autumn as it stands. This was another sensational display from one of the Warriors’ very best.

Leigh must look down again, rather than up

This felt like a significant night for Leigh. Win, and they would have inserted themselves firmly into the picture for the top two and left any hopes of a dramatic scramble just to make the six behind them.

Ultimately, it now looks as though it will be a battle for the play-offs after letting a glorious opportunity slip through their fingers. They were magnificent for the first half but were punished by a champion team – perhaps a lesson about the final step they still need to take as a team.

However, Leigh are now looking over their shoulders once again.