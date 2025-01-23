Wigan Warriors are no strangers to a bold move or two: and even by their standards, their newest kit launch is certainly out there!

It’s now fast approaching the date when the reigning Super League champions create history in Las Vegas, when they take on Warrington Wolves in a groundbreaking occasion for the competition in March.

And Wigan have, perhaps unsurprisingly, decided to mark the occasion with a special range of training gear and a one-off kit that they will wear at Allegiant Stadium.

What might surprise you, however, is exactly what the kit looks like. It’s WILD.

It encompasses the club’s traditional cherry and white colours, but with one of the most outrageous twists you’re ever likely to see.

The USA flag famously has Stars and Stripes adorning it and while Wigan’s cherry and white stripes make up the latter part of this kit, the stars come through Wigan’s five stars for their five World Club Challenge victories.

Wigan have also launched a training range which pays homage to the ‘bright lights’ of Las Vegas, with the gear on sale from Friday morning.

It will be fascinating to learn of the take-up given how likely it is to divide opinion. But one thing is for sure, we can’t knock the Warriors for trying to do something different and out there for such a special occasion.

And we have no doubt that the Warriors and the Wolves will have more tricks like this up their sleeves as March and the historic occasion approaches.

It’ll just be up to you to decide quite how much you like them.

