Wigan Warriors’ Jack Farrimond makes Championship switch

Wigan Warriors half-back Jack Farrimond will play in the Championship this weekend after agreeing to switch to London Broncos.

Several Warriors youngsters have spent the early part of the season out on dual-registration with the Broncos. The likes of Lukas Mason, Kian McDermott and Taylor Kerr have all been regulars throughout the 2025 campaign for Mike Eccles’ side.

And they have now been joined by another Warriors player – with Farrimond a high-profile recruit for London going into their game against Sheffield Eagles.

The half-back has made numerous appearances for Wigan’s first-team over the last 18 months, but has struggled for an opportunity this campaign.

That has left him in need of regular game-time, and he will now get it – for this weekend at least – with London alongside several of his Wigan team-mates.

The Broncos’ game has been moved from their usual home of Wimbledon to Rosslyn Park, as Craig Lingard’s Eagles make the trip south.

Farrimond has been limited to just one appearance for Wigan this year – starting at half-back in their Round 5 defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

In contrast, he started eight times for the Warriors in 2024, emerging as a player with huge promise and potential.

But with his minutes limited due to the fitness and form of Bevan French and Harry Smith at half-back, Wigan have opted to send Farrimond out to find some form and game-time.

It remains to be seen whether he will stay with London beyond this weekend, with neither club confirming the extent of the arrangement other than the Broncos revealing he is in their 20-man squad.

