Sean O’Loughlin has geared up for Wigan Warriors’ historic clash with Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas by declaring: “We’ve not had it this good for decades!”

Matt Peet’s men – last season’s quadruple winners – face the Wire at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday in the first-ever Super League fixture to be played Stateside.

It will kick off a remarkable quadruple header which will also see two NRL fixtures and a women’s Test match between England and the Australian Jillaroos played.

While the Warriors are in Sin City, all four pieces of major silverware are under lock and key in their bulging trophy cabinet back home.

And legendary former captain O’Loughlin says that is testament to how Wigan are being run from the top by billionaire owner Mike Danson to chief executive Kris Radlinski and head coach Peet.

Between them, they are presiding over a genuine renaissance and assistant coach O’Loughlin told Love Rugby League: “It’s not an outrageous statement to say that Wigan is in its best place it for decades.

“We’ve got an owner in Mike Danson who is very invested not just in the club but also the town and the community. That makes it easier for Matty and Rads when they’re going to Mike and asking for things and suggesting ideas.

“Having an owner who is so invested in it, he’s much more likely to roll with it. He obviously wants the club to be successful trophy-wise and we’ve ticked that box over the last couple of years.

“But I think it’s what he sees for the club in the future as well that is pretty special. They go hand in hand because you’ve got to be winning to get that support on the terraces from the fans.

“When you’re winning trophies and the fans also get the feel that the club is growing, and becoming more than just a rugby team, combining those two things together bring us to a very good place.”

O’Loughlin is one of the greatest players in Wigan’s illustrious history after a stellar 19-year career at his hometown club. He played 459 games for the Warriors and won 10 major honours before retiring at the end of 2020.

The ex-England skipper now serves as assistant coach to Peet along with former team-mate Tommy Leuluai and last March all three signed mammoth seven-year contract extensions at Wigan.

As part of that deal, which keeps them at the club until at least 2030, the Warriors will look to develop all three men with ongoing CPD (Continuing Professional Development).

During the off-season, Peet, O’Loughlin and Leuluai travelled with Radlinski to visit NFL outfit New York Giants during a week in America.

“That was a great trip to go and see the Giants and what they’re about,” added O’Loughlin.

“It was a good checkpoint to see what we do right and what we can also do better at – and again, it underlined the commitment of the club to investing in us as staff.

“Going to New York certainly whetted the appetite for this weekend’s game in Vegas. In 2018, I played for England game in the mid-season Test against New Zealand in Denver and that was an unbelievable occasion.

“But playing a Super League game against Warrington in Las Vegas? Wow. I’m excited for the lads and the prospect of them showcasing themselves to a huge audience at the Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

“You don’t get opportunities like this very often. The lads want to come away from it thinking ‘we’ve experienced something special’.

“We have a big rivalry with Warrington and this game will have the mentality of a cup final around it because of the occasion, the crowd, all the NRL teams being there, and the eyes on it.

“We know it’s not a final, but it will feel like one and you want to show what Wigan Warriors and Super League is all about. You want to perform on the biggest stage.”