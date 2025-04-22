Wigan Warriors legend Shaun Edwards has backed Christian Wade to make a success of his switch to the Super League champions: insisting the winger will ‘definitely’ make his mark on rugby league.

Wade will cross codes later this summer after agreeing a deal to sign for Wigan until the end of this season. He will move to rugby league when his commitments conclude with Premiership rugby side Gloucester in the coming weeks.

The move, which was brokered in part by league icon Martin Offiah, caught many by surprise given the talent Wigan already possess in the outside backs: though winger Abbas Miski will likely undergo knee surgery at some point this summer.

But Edwards has insisted that Wade, who has crafted a successful career in rugby union as well as featuring in the NFL too, believes that the 33-year-old still has plenty to offer his newest sport.

Edwards said: “He’s a very good kid. He’s quick, trust me.

“I’m sure with the good coaching he’s going to get at Wigan and the help from his team-mates, he’ll definitely make an impression. Trust me, if someone makes a break and he’s at the side of them.. you aren’t going to catch him.”

Another former Wigan player who made a big impression in rugby union was also the focal point of a conversation involving Wade on Sunday.

Chris Ashton began his career with the Warriors but went on to become Premiership rugby union’s all-time top try-scorer with 101. Wade currently has 89, and will now almost certainly not get the chance to surpass Ashton.

And on TNT Sports on Sunday, Ugo Monye joked with Ashton that he had influenced Wade’s decision to move to Wigan to protect his record, saying: “One man who’s absolutely thrilled about it, agent Ashy!”

Ashton jokingly replied: “I’ve only covered 50 per cent of his wage and kicked my Mum out of her house in Wigan so Wadey is staying there. I’ll fill the fridge, I’ll do whatever he needs, it was an easy conversation!”