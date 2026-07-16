Wigan Warriors hooker Tom Forber has made his way to the Championship for the remainder of the Super League season.

Forber, 23, has found his game time limited in Matt Peet’s side this year, with Brad O’Neill nailing down the starting hooker role while the emergence of Taylor Kerr has seen Forber find it hard to break into the first-team side, making just five appearances this season.

He has already had loan spells with Castleford Tigers and Barrow Raiders but Forber has now secured a more permanent loan move, signing for Oldham until the end of the season.

The Roghyeds, who have won their last 14 matches in the Championship, lost hooker Cole Geyer to Huddersfield Giants earlier in the year, but Forber will now aid them until the end of the campaign.

“We’re really pleased to bring in Tom Forber, with Cole (Geyer) and Riley (Dean) leaving we have been a little bit light in the spine,” head coach Alan Kilshaw said.

“We have been very grateful to Warrington in getting Ben Hartill and Daniel Regan last week but now we have someone who will be with us every week.

“He is very popular among the playing group from his performances last season, and I know the supporters will welcome this announcement as well. I am looking forward to working with him and seeing him in an Oldham shirt.”

A Grand Final winner with Wigan in 2024, he has made 22 appearances for the Warriors in total.

Oldham are currently third in the Championship, four points behind the unbeaten London Broncos. Meanwhile, Wigan are second in Super League after 18 rounds, just four points behind league leaders Leeds Rhinos.