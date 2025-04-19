Wigan Warriors have dipped into the rugby union talent pool to bring a star of the 15-man code to league once again.

This time, it is former England international Christian Wade who has decided to cross codes and join one of rugby league’s biggest clubs. Wade will be a Wigan player for the rest of this season at least after his commitments with Gloucester are concluded.

Some of Wigan’s greatest-ever players have come from rugby union – while some of their attempts to sign players from the other code didn’t quite work out as planned.

Here’s the history of it all – starting with one of the finest ever players to grace both codes.

Billy Boston

The greatest of them all. Boston joined from Welsh rugby union in 1953 and would go on to make around 500 appearances for Wigan across a legendary 15-year career.

Would cement his status as one of the best British rugby league players of all-time in the process – and perhaps the finest ever rugby union convert.

George Fairbarn

The fullback switched from Scottish rugby union in 1974 and went on to spend seven years with Wigan, winning the 1980 Man of Steel award in the process.

Switched to Hull KR and remained in rugby league until 1989.

Ray Mordt

Mordt was a star of South African rugby union in the 1970s, before a headline move to league with Wigan.

He would spend around 18 months with the club, being a part of their title-winning side of 1986-87. He would retire in April 1987 though due to injury.

Shem Tatupu

The big Samoan caught the eye of Wigan after featuring in the 1995 Rugby World Cup. However, his time in league didn’t quite go as planned – making just four Super League appearances for the Warriors in the 1996 season before returning to rugby union with Northampton.

Frano Botica

An undisputed success and one of the finest cross-code converts you’ll see. The All Blacks star crossed codes in 1990 to sign for Wigan and went on to become one of the finest goal-kickers league has ever seen.

Won a wealth of honours with the club in the early 1990s, kicking over 800 goals in the process too!

Inga Tuigamala

One of the most popular overseas signings in Wigan’s history, the late, great, Tuigamala was a firm favourite at Central Park.

‘Inga the Winger’ made over 100 appearances for the club before returning to rugby union, and he certainly took to league well.

Scott Quinnell

Quinnell didn’t spend quite as long in league as some others on this list – just two years – but he won a league title and was capped for Wales in the process.

If there was a list of success stories switching to Wigan from union, Quinnell would probably go into it.

Andy Powell

Powell joined Wigan in 2013 as a big-name mid-season signing, like Wade. However, Wade will hope to fare better than Powell did, who made just a handful of appearances for the club. He then returned to rugby union.