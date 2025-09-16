Wigan Warriors great lands new coaching role with NRL club

Wigan Warriors icon Pat Richards has moved into a new coaching role with NRL outfit Wests Tigers, being appointed to head up the club’s under-17s from 2026.

Richards spent time at South Sydney Rabbitohs as an assistant coach working under his former Wigan Warriors boss Michael Maguire soon after retiring.

More recently, he had been mentoring Wests‘ outside-backs right the way along the club’s youth pathway.

The 43-year-old will now hone in on the one age group, taking charge of the Tigers’ Western Suburbs Harold Matthews side.

New South Wales native Richards was crowned an NRL champion with Wests back in 2005 having scored a try in their Grand Final triumph over North Queensland Cowboys.

Having started his career with Parramatta Eels, he enjoyed two stints with the Tigers which sandwiched his illustrious eight-season spell in Super League with Wigan.

Crowned Super League‘s Man of Steel in 2010 as he won the first of two Grand Finals with the Warriors, he scored 168 tries and kicked 896 goals in the space of 224 appearances for the Super League heavyweights between 2006 and 2013.

Representing both Ireland and the Exiles, Richards also lifted the Super League Leaders’ Shield and the Challenge Cup twice apiece during his time donning the cherry and white.

He would go on to round off his playing career with a brief stint at Catalans Dragons which was hampered through injury.

Wests confirmed his appointment as the head coach of their under-17s as part of a wider press release encompassing their plans for the whole youth section.

He will be assisted by former Tigers team-mate John Skandalis, whose playing career also brought a stint in Super League, donning the colours of Huddersfield Giants between 2007 and 2008.

Head of Pathways Bronson Harrison said: “We’re really pleased to have secured the services of some talented young coaches, but more importantly people who embody the values of our club.

“We’ve been able to attract former players who have been at the very top of our game, the expertise and advice they can provide to our young players will be invaluable.

“We’ve also brought in coaches with strong connections to the Wests Tigers and our catchments, which is important for the role these programs play in the community.”