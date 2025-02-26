Wigan Warriors forward makes Super League switch for remainder of 2025

Wigan Warriors’ Sam Eseh has returned to fellow Super League outfit Hull FC on a season-long loan deal for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

Towering forward Eseh, a product of Wakefield Trinity’s youth system, joined Wigan ahead of the 2024 season.

Having not registered an appearance during the Cherry and Whites’ quadruple-winning campaign, the 21-year-old still awaits his official Warriors debut and hasn’t been included in any of Matt Peet’s squads so far this year.

Last term, the 21-year-old had loan stints with both Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos as well as Hull themselves, featuring four times for the Airlie Birds between August and September.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Matt Peet makes huge admission on Wigan Warriors future ahead of Las Vegas trip

Wigan Warriors forward Sam Eseh makes Super League switch for remainder of 2025

The East Leeds ARLFC junior’s time with Wakefield saw him play 15 games at first-team level in 2023, crowned Trinity’s Young Player of the Season.

He had scooped the Championship‘s Young Player of the Year award the season prior having represented both Featherstone Rovers and Barrow Raiders in the second tier as a loanee.

His four games for Hull in 2024 – against Leigh Leopards, London Broncos, Castleford and Leeds – took his senior career appearance tally up to 44.

Standing at 6’4, Eseh still awaits his first Super League try – with all three of his senior four-pointers to date coming in 2022 for Featherstone.

Hull announced his return on Wednesday evening, with the loanee expected to go into contention for next Thursday night’s home clash with Leigh in Round 4.

Hull FC are pleased to welcome Sam Eseh back to the club on a season-long loan deal ✍️ Great to have you back, @samesehjr 👊 ⚫️⚪️ #COYH | @ecostrad — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) February 26, 2025

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League breaks impressive 17-year attendance record as 2025 crowds boom