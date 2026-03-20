Wigan Warriors forward Lukas Mason has left the club on loan and joined Championship side Rochdale Hornets on a short-term loan deal.

Mason, who is the son of former St Helens and Huddersfield Giants stalwart Keith, is yet to make his first-team debut for Wigan but is believed to be a player with a bright future in the Warriors’ setup.

He has already made his professional debut for two different clubs, having spent time on loan at Oldham in the latter stages of the 2025 season before a stint with Salford RLFC in the opening weeks of the 2026 campaign.

And Mason will now join Rochdale for more game-time and experience as his career at the highest level gets underway.

Mason will come into the picture for the Hornets as early as this weekend, as they face Midlands Hurricanes at home in a crucial Championship clash on Sunday afternoon.

Mason has been with Wigan since signing scholarship terms, and admitted to Love Rugby League last year the chance to potentially emulate what his father achieved at the highest level of the sport is a big motivation to him.

“Of course it’s been inspiring to see what my dad has achieved in his life,” the towering forward said. “Since I was a kid, I didn’t support any rugby league team except the one my dad was playing for.

“He was a Challenge Cup winner with St Helens and I think ‘if he can do it, then I can do it too’, especially with the upbringing he had.

“He had a tough childhood and not many people from that area go on and do something with their lives. My father did and it’s inspiring.”

He becomes the latest Wigan academy player to head to the Championship for game-time, though no definitive time period has been put on his loan deal by either club other than describing it as ‘short-term’.