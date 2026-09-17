Super League leaders and Challenge Cup winners Wigan Warriors are the latest club to have posted significant financial losses: with their 2025 accounts showing a loss of over £4million.

Losses across Super League have been rising in recent years – with the likes of St Helens and Wakefield Trinity posting significant seven-figure debts for the 2025 year in their latest accounts.

Wigan have joined that group with the biggest number across Super League yet, with their holding company, Wigan Rugby League Club Limited, increasing its net liabilities by around £4.6million.

Wigan Warriors post major losses

The company’s profit and loss reserves from 2024 to 2025 yield a loss of £4,604,577.

Wigan’s parent company, Wigan Sporting Club Limited, have loaned the club significant money once again, with net liabilities now rising to £19,469,489.

Given the size of the company, Companies House guidelines dictate Wigan do not have to reveal official profit and loss statements, nor do they have to publicly explain the reasons for their losses.

But Wigan have invested significantly in the likes of Robin Park and Orrell, with the club operating across three separate sites. They also pay a significant sum to play at the Brick Community Stadium.

Wigan’s revenues are also forecast to keep going up, with those figures believed to be at a record high.

Wigan to keep getting owner funding

The report on Companies House does outline one key area though: funding from owner Mike Danson is set to continue for the ‘foreseeable future’.

Like other clubs including St Helens and Wakefield, Wigan are reliant on the financial input of their owner, which effectively covers significant losses. The Saints have the backing of Mike Coleman, while Trinity rely on the financial support of Matt Ellis and his family. Many other clubs operate under a similar business model.

And Wigan are no different in that regard.

The Companies House report outlines: “Profit and loss and cashflow forecasts have been prepared for 2025/26, which indicate that, whilst operating losses may continue, working capital requirements will be met by additional loan financing from the parent company, Wigan Sporting Club Limited, who have confirmed their commitment to supply funding for the foreseeable future.

“Wigan Sporting Club Limited will in turn seek debt funding from its ultimate shareholder.”