Wigan Warriors star Ethan Havard could be the next English player to make the move to the NRL – but not until 2028, after the Warriors rejected a transfer bid from Canberra Raiders to sign him next season.

Havard could be the latest in a growing line of English talent to make the switch to the Raiders, following on from the likes of John Bateman, Elliott Whitehead, Matty Nicholson and another ex-Wigan academy product in Morgan Smithies.

He impressed during the Rugby League World Cup and Raiders officials have reportedly made their move to sign him for 2027 – but they may have to wait a year.

Ethan Havard set for NRL move

Reports in Australia have confirmed that Havard has toured Canberra’s facilities while over in Australia following his England duties in the World Cup.

They were keen to bring him to the club with immediate effect, and tabled a transfer bid to Wigan in an attempt to free him from his contract for next season.

Wigan have rejected that bid though – but they may well be powerless to stop him from making the move to the NRL in 2028 should he agree terms for the end of his contract.

Havard signed a long-term deal with Wigan in 2023 which runs until the end of the 2027 season. That means he can speak to clubs about a move to the NRL with immediate effect, and Canberra have wasted little time in doing exactly that.

Canberra Raiders push for Havard deal

Canberra are in the hunt for frontline forwards to boost Ricky Stuart’s pack, as they prepare for the loss of Hudson Young at the end of next season.

Young has agreed a deal to join the PNG Chiefs, and Havard could well be a potential replacement for the forward as they look to re-shape their pack.

Havard has emerged into a key figure for Wigan in recent years, and has become a pivotal member of Matt Peet’s pack.

His form in 2026 was enough to earn him an England call-up for the Rugby League World Cup, with Havard playing in all three of England’s group games.

He caught the eye with his displays too – so much so that NRL suitors are now lining up. And it appears Canberra are going to win the race for his signature.

But Wigan fans can take comfort from the fact he will be with them next season at least, after the Warriors knocked back a financial bid to sign him for 2027.