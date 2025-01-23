Wigan Warriors duo make Championship loan move

Wigan Warriors duo Kian McDermott and Lukas Mason have joined Championship outfit London Broncos on loan, the clubs have announced.

The pair both featured in the Cherry and Whites pre-season win over Oldham, but will now spend the next five weeks on loan with the relegated Broncos.

Following their arrival, they have both been drafted into London’s squad for their Challenge Cup clash with new League 1 side Goole Vikings, the first competitive game the Vikings have played since entering the professional divisions.

Wigan duo join London Broncos on loan

McDermott and Mason already have an Academy Grand Final win under their belts, but will now gain valuable senior experience with the Broncos after joining the Warriors’ first-team this off-season.

Commenting on the loan moves, Warriors Transition coach John Duffy said: “This is an amazing opportunity for Kian and Lukas to progress their journey.”

“They’ll work with a really good coach in Mike Eccles and will have the opportunity to play in a number of games against top Championship opposition over the coming four weeks.”

McDermott, 19, came through the Wigan scholarship system and also progressed through the ranks at Wigan St Patricks.

Mason, also 19, spent time at Siddal, Clock Face Miners and Orrell St James before being picked up by the Warriors. He is also the son of former Wakefield Trinity, St Helens and Huddersfield Giants forward Keith Mason, who played 227 Super League games across his career.

The pair will also add some depth to the Broncos pack, with McDermott a front-rower and Mason a back-rower.

London Broncos squad named for Challenge Cup clash with Goole Vikings

The loanees have both been included in the Broncos squad for their Challenge Cup clash with Goole this weekend, and look in line to make their professional debuts.

They have also been included alongside eight trialists, in the form of Chris Ball, Charlie Randall, Tyler Kearsey, Matt Ross, Aaron Small, Jack Ryan, Jerome Yates and Leighton Ball.

From the squad that played Super League last season, only Sadiq Adebeyi, Lewis Bienek, Will Lovell, Jensen Monk and Alex Walker remain.

