Salford Red Devils have sealed loan deals for young Wigan Warriors duo Harvey Makin and Taylor Kerr, bolstering their squad further ahead of Sunday’s trip to Hull FC.

Amid their ongoing financial crisis, Salford have this week seen experienced heads Chris Hill, Chris Hankinson, Jack Ormondroyd and captain Ryan Brierley depart the club.

Others are expected to follow, with Ethan Ryan, Joe Mellor, Matty Foster and Joe Shorrocks all believed to be heading out of the exit door at the Salford Community Stadium.

With a paper-thin squad in operation, head coach Paul Rowley had been down to the barest of bones, and there had been genuine concern that the Red Devils wouldn’t be able to field a team this weekend against Hull.

The Greater Manchester outfit have been given special dispensation from the RFL to bring in more players on loan to help bolster their squad, and clubs across Super League are now lending them a hand with filling the squad.

Wigan Warriors duo bolster financially-stricken Salford Red Devils as loans confirmed

It was confirmed early on Friday that Leeds Rhinos pair Riley Lumb and Ben Littlewood would don a shirt for Salford on Sunday having agreed loan deals.

The Red Devils then announced the loan arrivals of youngsters Ciaran Nolan and Jake Davies from St Helens.

And now, Wigan pair Makin and Kerr have seen short-term moves to the Salford Community Stadium rubber-stamped.

Makin returns to M30 having played five games in their colours as a loanee earlier this season.

After being recalled amid an injury crisis at the end of May, the 21-year-old has since gone on to make his first-team debut for Wigan in a 30-10 win over Huddersfield Giants.

He now has 27 senior appearances on his CV having previously represented Barrow Raiders, Bradford Bulls, London Broncos and Oldham as either a loanee or on dual-registration.

Loose forward Kerr meanwhile is set to make his Super League debut this weekend when he lines up for Salford.

The teenager only turned 19 earlier this month and is yet to make his senior bow for the Warriors, but is very highly-rated within the club.

His first taste of action at senior level has come this year on loan at London though, playing seven games in the capital club’s colours to date having scored a try on debut against Featherstone Rovers back in February.

