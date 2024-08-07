Wigan Warriors debrief: Junior Nsemba’s continued rise and Kruise Leeming’s best game yet

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet met with the media in his post-match press conference following their 28-6 win over Leigh Leopards, discussing several talking points.

Peet was asked about man of the match Kruise Leeming, Junior Nsemba’s continued rise and his side’s performance as they returned to the top of the Super League table.

Here’s the review and rundown of everything that Peet said in the Warriors debrief.

Overall thoughts of Wigan’s performance

“Driving down to this game, I think I knew we had our hands full against a strong Leigh team who have been in really good form. Everyone keeps telling us we’ve not been firing recently so I thought it was a tough test and I was made up with our start. I’m sure Leigh, if they had that period again, would do things differently but I thought we applied a bit of pressure through our own game and managed to get a few points.

“I didn’t think it would be such a margin (of score) but I thought the energy at the start of the game would pay off either way because, with the short turnarounds, I think either team would struggle to come back from a deficit, or even come back from being behind in an energy battle but that’s a pretty normal conversation for a game of rugby, trying to win the energy battle early in the game and I just think we looked after the ball better this week, our completion rate in the first half compared to the last two or three games was chalk and cheese.”

Junior Nsemba’s continued rise

“He’s playing well, he’s a physical handful and he’s learning all the time. He deserved that try, it just opened up for him and I’m pleased he had the confidence to take it.”

Nsemba is having an impressive season, making 18 appearances for the Warriors in all competitions as well as already having experience of playing in big games despite still being 20 years of age. Does he have a chance of earning his first England call-up this autumn in their Test series against Samoa?

“I don’t like getting involved in that (England talk), but he’s playing really well, he’s English and he’s played in a couple of big games now as well. I thought James Batchelor was outstanding the other night, there’s a few good back-rowers knocking around but I’d loved to see him in the mix but he just has to concentrate on keep learning. He has to keep continuing what he’s doing basically and I think everything is there for him.”

Kruise Leeming’s best game in cherry and white?

“It definitely was. I agree that he was man of the match and I know he had some nice moments with the ball but I just thought his work rate in defence and his commitment to that side of the game and his effort was outstanding so I was made up for him, and then he got his chance to show what he can do with the ball.”

Everyone pull through the Leigh game okay?

“I think we’re a clean bill of health in terms of injuries but there’s no doubt that the lads have just played in a physical game and we’ve got to look after them this week. They are heading off to cryotherapy now and they’ll be in tomorrow morning to take up more procedures and protocol so hopefully we’ll get them in the best possible shape for the weekend.”

Wigan will play their third game in 10 days when they travel to Leeds Rhinos on Saturday afternoon.

