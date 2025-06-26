Wigan Warriors dealt major selection blow as forward handed ban

Wigan Warriors forward Harvie Hill has been handed a two-match ban following a red card picked up on reserve duty last weekend.

The 21-year-old front-rower was sent off for a high tackle in the Warriors reserves’ victory over St Helens on Saturday, and has subsequently been handed a Grade D head contact charge and 14 penalty points by the match review panel, which results in the suspension.

Earlier today, Hill was named in Wigan’s wider 21-man squad to face Castleford Tigers this weekend.

Harvie Hill cops two-game ban after red card

This suspension leaves Wigan in a sticky situation heading into Saturday’s trip to the Jungle, however Luke Thompson, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne and Tyler Dupree have also been named in the match-day squad and will all now likely feature.

WIGAN NEWS: Wigan make major Christian Wade selection call ahead of Castleford trip

Hill has had to be patient for first-team minutes this season, but has still notched 10 first-team appearances to date.

📋 𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀 Matt Peet has named his squad for our @SuperLeague visit to Castleford Tigers. Full squad news 👉 https://t.co/WwgzftMjyW#WWRL #SLCASWIG pic.twitter.com/SFwD53xhh0 — Wigan Warriors 🍒⚪️ (@WiganWarriorsRL) June 26, 2025

Other disciplinary news

Hill was also among six players to cop penalty points from last weekend’s Women’s Super League, Men’s Championship, League One, reserves and academy fixtures.

Within that group, Keighley Cougars man Izaac Farrell was handed two charges, one a Grade C head contact and one Grade C foul language towards the referee, and will serve a one-match suspension. Goole Vikings’ Jeylen Hodgson will also serve a three-match suspension following a Grade C late contact charge, which took his penalty points tally to 23 for the season.

Elsewhere, Salford Red Devils academy man Matthew Eden was handed five points for a Grade C late contact, York Valkyrie’s u19s player Leah Schofield was handed three penalty points for Grade B late contact and St Helens Women’s star Naomi Williams was also handed three penalty points for a Grade B late contact charge.

READ NEXT: Josh Charnley transfer update as Leigh coach makes loan admission