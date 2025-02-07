Wigan Warriors dealt major injury blow with key forward set for ‘months’ on sidelines

Wigan Warriors will be without forward Ethan Havard for ‘a few months’ after he suffered a serious hamstring injury in pre-season training.

The prop emerged as a pivotal figure for the Warriors throughout 2024, playing 23 times and helping the club secure an unprecedented and historic Grand Slam.

But he will be absent for the early exchanges of the 2025 campaign, with Peet admitting after Wigan’s win against Sheffield on Friday evening that Havard has been hit with a serious hamstring problem.

The prop was recovering from a shoulder injury picked up while representing England at the end of last year, making his omission from the squad that won against the Championship side on Friday not too surprising.

But Peet revealed post-match that Havard had suffered a new setback which will sideline him for several months.

“Ethan is out for a while, he’s pulled his hamstring in training,” Peet told reporters after Friday night’s game. “He was recovering from his AC, that’s why he didn’t play in the friendlies, but since then (he has picked up the injury).

READ NEXT: Challenge Cup Fourth Round draw details and time revealed

“I’m gutted for him. He had been training the house down and we’ll await further consultation on how best to deal with it. He’s going to be a few months at least.”

Wigan were comfortable winners on the night in South Yorkshire, scoring eight tries to run out 48-12 winners and book their place in the last 16 ahead of next weekend’s Fourth Round draw.

Jai Field and Bevan French were among their try-scorers as Craig Lingard’s side were well-beaten by the Super League champions.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 RFL approve major changes to 2025 disciplinary process with Hull KR first beneficiaries

👉🏻 Hull KR coach addresses shock Jordan Abdull transfer speculation

👉🏻 Salford Red Devils takeover complete with new owners and next steps revealed