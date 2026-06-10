Matt Peet has admitted the salary cap was once again a factor in Wigan Warriors’ inability to keep Sam Eseh at the club.

The prop has joined Bradford Bulls ahead of the 2027 season, becoming the latest player to leave the Brick Community Stadium in recent times.

Last year, the Warriors were outbid in their attempts to keep Liam Byrne and Harvie Hill, who joined Warrington Wolves and Hull FC respectively.

Eseh is the latest to head for pastures new, with Peet providing details on his departure.

“We’ve been in constant discussions with Sam and probably known for between four to six weeks that the likelihood was that he would move on. But he’s been exemplary since he joined us, to be honest.

“He’ll be a great asset for Bradford. We wish him every success, he’s a very popular member of the group. I think he’s got a bright future ahead of him. I know he’s really determined to finish this year on a positive note.

“We discussed the potential to keep Sam and retain him. But sometimes you’re able to get to a level with the salary cap and other clubs can exceed that.

“So we take that one on the chin and wish Sam all the best. He’s earned the right to choose where he plays his rugby. Like I said, I think Bradford’s a good club for him and I think he’ll be excellent for them and he’ll prove a really smart pick-up for them. He’s a quality young lad.”

Salary cap meeting postponed

A scheduled meeting due to take place today never happened, in which the salary cap was high on the agenda. With that, clubs like Wigan, who hope changes will be made, have been put on hold once again.

“Kind of just used to it, to be honest. You hear about meetings coming up and then things might happen and then they don’t always happen.”

“As far as we’re concerned, as far as I’m concerned, planning for next year will be we’re going to go with what we’ve got and bring lads in through the academy and nothing outside of that. I don’t expect that to change. I haven’t given it a great deal of thought, to be honest.”