Wigan Warriors coach waxes lyrical over Jai Field as key quality lauded

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet believes the secret behind Jai Field’s success this season is down to his consistency, both on and off the pitch.

Australian full-back Field has featured 27 times across all competitions this term, and has taken his game to new heights on a number of fronts.

Notching 26 tries, including 24 in Super League, he’s also tallied 21 assists while racking up 392 carries and 3,178 metres with the ball in hand.

That form over the ‘regular’ Super League campaign earned him a spot in the Dream Team for a second time, and also a nomination for the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel.

‘He should be very proud of the year he’s had, and I’m certainly proud of him’

Field is up against Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis and Leeds Rhinos’ Jake Connor for the accolade, with the winner to be crowned on Tuesday night during the annual Rugby League Awards ceremony in Manchester.

Before that, Wigan have a semi-final against neighbours Leigh Leopards to contend with on Friday night, with a place in next weekend’s Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on the line.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference earlier this week, Warriors head coach Peet had plenty of praise for his full-back, saying: “That word, ‘consistency’, is such an important one.

“He’s been very consistent in his preparation, the way he looks after his body, the way he studies his own performances and tries to improve.”

As we near the end of his fifth season at the club, Field swept up at Wigan’s own end-of-year awards evening – claiming three gongs: Player of the Year, Players’ Player of the Year and Try of the Year.

Peet continued: “He’s talented. He understands the game, he’s skilful, and he’s brave.

“He should be very proud of the year he’s had, and I’m certainly proud of him; his team-mates and everyone at the club are proud of him. He sets very high standards.”