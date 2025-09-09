Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has warned his stars they must ‘control their own discipline’ even more due to the new points system in place, and says their tallies do come into his thinking when selecting a side.

Monday afternoon saw three members of the Warriors squad hit with penalty points by the Match Review Panel following their win at St Helens last Friday night.

Hooker Brad O’Neill received his first point of the year for a Grade A Late contact on passer charge while prop Luke Thompson was charged with two separate offences which eventually saw his points tally sitting at four.

Centre Adam Keighran meanwhile was hit with three penalty points for a Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift which took his overall tally up to 5.5.

Six points is the tally required for a one-match ban, meaning that any charge Keighran gets from here on in will result in him receiving a suspension.

Wigan Warriors coach sends strong disciplinary message to stars amid admission on new system

The running points system was introduced at the beginning of this season, and as we enter the latter stages of the Super League campaign, we’re now seeing previous offences catch up with numerous players.

As well as Keighran (5.5), Thompson (4) and O’Neill (1), nine other Warriors players have at least one penalty point on their record ahead of Round 26: Tyler Dupree, Ethan Havard (both 4), Kruise Leeming (1.5), Liam Byrne, Zach Eckersley, Kaide Ellis, Liam Farrell, Harvey Makin and Liam Marshall (all 1).

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Friday night’s home game against Castleford Tigers, Cherry and Whites head coach Peet was asked about the impact of the points system in his team selection.

He said: “I think I’ve got to consider it, and I think every coach will be considering it when they’re selecting teams.

“But the players have got to get control of their own discipline and keep it in our control as to whether players are on the field or not.

“It’s both, really.”

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 The 20 Super League players one charge away from a ban including FOUR Hull KR stars

👉 Ranking Hull FC’s next big recruitment priorities after Aidan Sezer deal including possible new signing

👉 State of Origin to head overseas as early as 2026 in shock move for flagship series

👉 How Castleford Tigers’ 2025 average crowd compares to previous years with worrying dip after final home game

👉 Power Rankings – Leigh Leopards into top 10 as Championship quintet star