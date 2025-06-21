Wigan Warriors coach says players ‘deserve better’ after technology error in Wakefield Trinity defeat

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet believes players ‘deserve better’ after technology issues blighted his side’s 16-10 defeat to Wakefield Trinity at the DIY Kitchen’s Stadium.

Peet’s side found themselves 10-0 down at the break, but despite scoring two second-half tries through Adam Keighran and Jai Field, couldn’t overturn their deficit.

Wigan remain second in the Super League table as a result.

‘It’s a shame the technology let us down’

Speaking after the game, Peet said: “It’s a shame the technology let us down when it did. We had a four-minute stoppage with eight minutes to go, which denies anyone a chance to make it a good finish.”

He added: “I’m not saying we would have, but the players deserve better. It’s happening way too much; it’s just another thing we need to fix.”

While he was clearly frustrated at the technology mishap, he was also full of praise for the victorious Wakefield.

“We were second best in a really good game,” he said. “In terms of the intensity, physicality and energy of the game, it was a much higher level than we’ve been playing at for a long time.

“Wakefield executed their game plan better than ours – whether that last plays, edge attack and defence – and they were good for it. It hurts for us to be beaten tonight, but we have to credit to Wakefield.”

He added: “They’ve been playing well. I’ve been watching them against other teams, and I knew we were in for a game tonight. They raised their intensity to another level, which is a credit to Daryl.”

Cracks emerging?

This defeat also comes a week after Wigan’s narrow 22-18 win over Huddersfield Giants, where they had to wait until the very last play to secure the result, and Peet feels his side now need to refocus on their performances and ‘get their heads down’

“We’ll learn things around the execution of our plays, how we end our sets, how we defend certain things, and we’ve got to be better,” said the head coach.

“We can’t worry too much about that [the league table]. We’ve got to concentrate on our week-to-week performances and getting our heads down.”

This defeat also leaves them four points adrift of Hull KR at the summit.

