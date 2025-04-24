Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has confirmed Patrick Mago will be sidelined for the next four weeks due to the hamstring injury he suffered in the warm-up on Good Friday.

Mago has donned a Wigan shirt exactly 100 times since arriving ahead of the 2022 campaign as Peet took charge, rarely missing a game.

He had been named on the bench for the Warriors’ home clash with rivals St Helens last weekend, but tweaked his hamstring in the warm-up and was forced to withdraw.

Young hooker Tom Forber, who ended up being an unused interchange, replaced him in the squad as the Cherry and Whites earned a hard-fought 24-14 win.

Wigan Warriors coach reveals Patrick Mago injury prognosis as blow confirmed

Peet confirmed post-match the prop would be sent for scans this week, with the Warriors preparing for their second trip of the season to Hull FC on Sunday afternoon.

As the Warriors boss held his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, he was able to offer an update on Mago.

He said: “We obviously lost Patrick at the weekend, he tweaked his hamstring in the warm-up, and Tyler Dupree misses (this weekend after his failed HIA).

“He (Mago) just tweaked it in the warm-up, I don’t think it felt like much, but once you feel that then you don’t want to risk it. These things happen.

“It was a Grade 2 something or other, it’s about four weeks (out). As soon as I hear there’s a hamstring (problem) and a scan, they’re never one week, are they?

“He’s not missed many games for us Paddy, so it may give us chance to freshen him up so he’s a little bit refreshed for the next part of the season.

“He’ll be a loss, for sure. He’s a weapon off the bench for us, and he’s got a lot to him.

“There are a couple of big units there (in Mago and Dupree), and that brings a challenge to the squad, but I’ve liked the way that Harvie Hill and Sam Walters in particular have stepped up and I look forward to seeing them get more opportunities.”