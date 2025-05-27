Wigan will be without Sam Walters for the next 12 weeks through a fractured fibula while team-mate Luke Thompson is contending with broken ribs, Warriors boss Matt Peet has confirmed.

Towering forward Walters had to be withdrawn just after the half-hour mark at the Stade Gilbert Brutus last Saturday evening during Wigan‘s 48-0 win against Catalans Dragons.

The 24-year-old had come off the bench and replaced Thompson circa 20 minutes prior, scoring a try before requiring lengthy treatment on a lower limb injury and eventually being forced from the field.

Wigan Warriors coach reveals double injury blow with forward set for long-term lay-off

Peet‘s side, who are on a seven-game winning streak, head to struggling Salford Red Devils on Friday night.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, the Cherry and Whites head coach confirmed the prognoses for both Walters and Thompson.

The 41-year-old explained: “Sam’s fractured his fibula, so he’ll be out for an extended period. You’re probably looking at it being around the 12-week mark.

“He’s disappointed. He’s quickly tried to turn it into a positive about getting some work done on his body during this period.

“It should also mean he comes back in at the end of the year fresh and up and running.

“In one way, it protects him for the back end so he can come in and lift us again, and I think he can take a lot of confidence from his form this season. He’s been excellent.

“Luke’s broken a couple of ribs. With him, it’s going to be guided by his own pain and his recovery from that.

“We might take the chance to allow them (the broken ribs) to heal, but we’ll see how he is tomorrow.

“Tyler (Dupree) travelled to France and didn’t play and Harvie Hill performed really well in our reserves, so we are well stocked.”

Wigan’s 21-man squad for the trip to Salford will be announced on Wednesday, and Peet is still mulling over his options, with next week bringing a break in the Super League fixture schedule for the Challenge Cup final.

He said: “We’ve picked up a few knocks. We haven’t named the team yet, but it’ll certainly come into my reckoning if we can freshen lads up or if we have a few that are simply not able to play.

“We’ve not been on the field yet this week, so it might be an opportunity to allow lads to rest any injuries, but we won’t be rotating for the sake of it.”

